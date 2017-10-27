Rose McGowan Speaks Publicly for the First Time Since Harvey Weinstein Scandal: 'It's Time to Clean House'
Rose McGowan spoke publicly for the first time on Friday since accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of alleged sexual assault.
While addressing a large audience at the Women’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan, the 44-year-old actress vowed to keep fighting sexual misconduct in Hollywood and urged women to take back their power.
"I have been silenced for 20 years," McGowan said. "I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned. And you know what? I'm just like you."
“What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society, and that cannot stand and it will not stand,” she continued. "We are free. We are strong. We are one massive, collective voice.”
As ET previously reported, McGowan, who worked with Weinstein on the 1996 Miramax film Scream, was among a group of women who accused the high-powered studio mogul of sexual harassment in a piece published byThe New York Times. The article claims Weinstein has allegedly reached eight previously undisclosed settlements with women from 1990-2015, including McGowan in 1997 "after an episode in a hotel room."
In a statement to ET, Weinstein's then lawyer, Charles J. Harder, called the initial New York Times report "saturated with false and defamatory statements."
In a statement to the Times, Weinstein's spokesperson, Sallie Hofmeister, said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”
"The triggering has been insane," McGowan said to the crowd. "The monster's face has been everywhere, my nightmare. But, I know I’m not alone.”
“Join me as we amplify our voices...it’s time to clean house. P*****s grab back! Women grab back! We speak! We yell! We march! We are here! We will not go away!” she concluded. "We are pure and we are strong and we will fight. My name is Rose McGowan, and I am brave, and I am you."
Last month, McGowan spoke to ET about her latest film, The Sound, and the advice she'd give her younger self about being in the industry.
"Watch out! Watch out for the predator," McGowan said. "Watch out for those that would lie to you, watch out for those that would hurt you."
