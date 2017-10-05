Rose McGowan on What Advice She Would Give Her Younger Self: 'Watch Out For the Predator' (Exclusive)

When we asked McGowan if there's anything she'd do differently in this business, knowing what she knows now, she said, "Absolutely."



"I came into the business backwards. I didn't know anything about it, I didn't know any of the rumors about people, I didn't know any of the bad things and I didn't think everybody would lie," she revealed. "But, I have met some amazing people in this journey as well, and I'm grateful for that. It's just I -- I go between saying to my past self, 'Run!' and 'Fight harder.'"



The interview came just a week before numerous women accused high-powered studio mogul Harvey Weinstein -- whom she worked with on the 1996 Miramax film Scream -- of sexual harassment in a piece published by The New York Times. The article claims Weinstein has allegedly reached eight previously undisclosed settlements with women from 1990-2015, including McGowan in 1997 "after an episode in a hotel room."

Weinstein's lawyer, Charles J. Harder, denied the allegations, releasing the following statement to ET on Thursday:



"The New York Times published today a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein. It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by nine different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women’s organizations."

The NYT, however, is standing by the information in their story.

"We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting," a spokesperson from the outlet tells ET. "Mr. Weinstein was aware and able to respond to specific allegations in our story before publication. In fact, we published his response in full."