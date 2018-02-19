Roseanne Barr Calls Out Fergie's NBA All-Star Game National Anthem: 'I Think Mine Was Better'

Oh, Fergie.

The 42-year-old singer could not escape the criticism for her jazzy, slowed-down performance of the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. Fergie's rendition was one of the most controversial since Roseanne Barr's infamous 1990 performance, and now the comedienne is calling her out.

"Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey," Barr tweeted on Sunday night -- and she wasn't the only celeb to comment on the less-than-Fergalicious performance.

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

"Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key," Bob Saget wrote, while Khloe Kardashian said, "This All Star opening is confusing me. WTF is going on? Anyone?"

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

This All Star opening is confusing me. WTF is going on? Anyone? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 19, 2018

Fergie, who took the court in a tight, black dress, didn't seem too upset by the performance. "Let's play some basketball!" she gleefully cheered after concluding the song, later posting pics from the All-Star Game to her Instagram.

#nbaallstar 📷 @kevinmazur A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Feb 18, 2018 at 11:52pm PST

#nbaallstar A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Feb 18, 2018 at 11:50pm PST

