Roseanne Barr Gets the Royal Treatment During On-Set Birthday Celebration

Roseanne Barr's birthday celebration was everything a "domestic goddess" could ever hope for.

The actress turned 65 on Friday, and to celebrate, the cast and crew of Roseanne pulled out all the stop s-- including a crown, a throne and two shirtless hunks carrying birthday cakes.

"All hail the domestic goddess! 👑 #HappyBirthdayRoseanne," read a caption on the Roseanne reboot's Instagram.