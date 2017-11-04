Roseanne Barr Gets the Royal Treatment During On-Set Birthday Celebration
Roseanne Barr's birthday celebration was everything a "domestic goddess" could ever hope for.
The actress turned 65 on Friday, and to celebrate, the cast and crew of Roseanne pulled out all the stop s-- including a crown, a throne and two shirtless hunks carrying birthday cakes.
"All hail the domestic goddess! 👑 #HappyBirthdayRoseanne," read a caption on the Roseanne reboot's Instagram.
Barr was also treated to a sweet serenade on set -- as well as birthday messages from her TV children.
Barr, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Sarah Chalke, Lecy Goranson, John Goodman and Sarah Gilbert were all smiles at the reboot's first table read last month -- and the fun hasn't stopped since.
During an interview with ET in June, Metcalf revealed that the show will feel like "no time has passed."
Roseanne returns to ABC in 2018.