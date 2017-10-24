'Roseanne' Is Officially Back in Action -- See All the Behind-the-Scenes Pics!
Roseanne is back in action!
Days after their first table read, the cast of the ABC reboot is having a blast on set -- and sharing the pics to prove it.
Executive producer Whitney Cummings has graciously been keeping fans in the loop, starting with this epic video from set on Friday.
She then shared this pic of Sara Gilbert (Darlene) and Lecy Goranson (Becky No. 1) backstage.
Roseanne Barr herself took to Twitter on Monday to post a pic with Laurie Metcalf (Jackie).
See more snaps below:
The Roseanne revival, starring Metcalf, Barr, Goranson, Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Sarah Chalke and John Goodman, returns to ABC in 2018. See more on the series in the video below.