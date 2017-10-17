'Roseanne' Revival Cast Gets Together For First Table Read -- See the Pic!

The Roseanne revival is almost here!

The cast of the upcoming series reunited for their first table read of the season on Tuesday, just in time for the 29th anniversary of the show's original premiere on Oct. 18, 1988. The series ran for nine years until 1997, so it's fitting that the first episode of the revival is titled "Twenty Years of Life."

Returning cast members Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne Barr, Michael Fishman, Sarah Chalke, Lecy Goranson, John Goodman and Sarah Gilbert were all smiles at the table read, as they were joined by director John Pasquin, executive producers Bruce Helford, Tony Hernandez and Whitney Cummings and co-executive producer Sid Youngers. Barr and Gilbert also serve as executive producers.

Additions to the cast include Jayden Rey, Ames McNamara (Darlene and David's son, Mark) and Emma Kenney (Darlene and David's daughter, Harris).