‘Roseanne’ Revival Unveils New Opening Credits -- Watch!

With two weeks to go until the Roseanne revival makes its debut, ABC has released the new opening credits for the nine-episode reboot.

ET was exclusively on set during filming of the new credits for the show, which returns on March 27 with lead star Roseanne Barr and many of the beloved characters from the original series, which aired from 1998 to 1997.

Just like the season one opening, the new credits start off centered on Roseanne sitting at the dining table as family chaos ensues around her. Dan (John Goodman) is then shown coming into the frame to give her a kiss before the camera pans around the family’s buzzing dining area, capturing dinner time with the Conners.

The sequence closes with Roseanne’s granddaughter, Mary (Jayden Rey,) running up to her with a breadstick, which Roseanne licks before erupting into laughter -- a nod to the original credits, which closed with Dan planting a sloppy kiss on Roseanne’s cheek, igniting giggles.

Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) also appear in the revival, while Sarah Chalke, who replaced Goranson as Becky in 1993, returns as a new character.

The series will see the family tackle aging, opioid addiction, healthcare and politics, with Roseanne being a supporter of President Trump.

“I’ve always attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people, working-class people -- and in fact it was working-class people who elected Trump -- so I felt that was very real and something that needed to be discussed,” Barr explained.

During ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the revival and it's new opening, Barr promised the comeback show would answer “all of the questions everybody’s been asking for 27 years.”

See more on the reboot, and how Dan’s apparent death in the season finale will be explained, below.

