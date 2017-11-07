Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter Welcome Baby No. 2
Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter have a new bundle of joy!
The 44-year-old actress and her husband welcomed their second child, a baby boy, earlier this week, and took to social media to share the news.
"GRACiAS... Thank you to my beautiful friends for the love! Baby boy is perfect... estamos felices [We are happy]... #diosesfiel🙏," Sanchez wrote on Monday alongside a picture of flowers and balloons.
MORE: Serena Williams Shares Another Adorable Mother-Daughter Photo With a Yawning Baby Alexis
Winter also shared a sweet message on Sunday about their 5-year-old daughter, Sebella, becoming a big sis.
"This little one had a life changing experience the last two days. Big sister watching out over the world for her little brother. So proud of her!#imabigsisternow 🎉❤️💙," the 41-year-old actor captioned his Instagram pic.
MORE: Billy Joel and Wife Alexis Welcome Their Second Daughter -- Find Out Her Adorable Name!
Sanchez and Winter announced they were expecting their second child in July. The couple got married in November 2008 at a ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and welcomed their first child together in January 2012.
Congrats to the happy family!