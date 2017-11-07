Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter Welcome Baby No. 2

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter have a new bundle of joy!

The 44-year-old actress and her husband welcomed their second child, a baby boy, earlier this week, and took to social media to share the news.

"GRACiAS... Thank you to my beautiful friends for the love! Baby boy is perfect... estamos felices [We are happy]... #diosesfiel🙏," Sanchez wrote on Monday alongside a picture of flowers and balloons.