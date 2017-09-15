Rosie O'Donnell Mourns Apparent Suicide Death of Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds: 'Mental Illness Is Very Serious'

Rosie O'Donnell's ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, died unexpectedly in her home on Monday at age 46.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy," O'Donnell said in a statement to ET. "Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista, and their child.”

Rounds death is being considered an apparent suicide, TMZ reports.

The pair broke up in 2014, and share a 4-year-old daughter together, Dakota.