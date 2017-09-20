Rosie O'Donnell Responds to 'Vengeful Child' Chelsea's Recent Interview: 'U Wanna Go a Few Rounds in Public?'

Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out.

The former View co-host took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to her estranged daughter Chelsea's pregnancy reveal and comments about their relationship.

In an interview with the Daily Mail on Tuesday, 20-year-old Chelsea announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Nick Alliegro and that Rosie "will not have a part in this child's life."

Chelsea, who was reported missing by her mother in 2015 (she was later found at the house of another man), said she and Rosie "don't have a relationship anymore" and she doesn't think "it can be mended."