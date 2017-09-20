Rosie O'Donnell Responds to 'Vengeful Child' Chelsea's Recent Interview: 'U Wanna Go a Few Rounds in Public?'
Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out.
The former View co-host took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to her estranged daughter Chelsea's pregnancy reveal and comments about their relationship.
In an interview with the Daily Mail on Tuesday, 20-year-old Chelsea announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Nick Alliegro and that Rosie "will not have a part in this child's life."
Chelsea, who was reported missing by her mother in 2015 (she was later found at the house of another man), said she and Rosie "don't have a relationship anymore" and she doesn't think "it can be mended."
Rosie, clearly upset over Chelsea's comments, first tweeted, "Protecting your family. Not words I would use to describe u," on Tuesday before sharing a handwritten note that appears to be written by Chelsea after she left home.
"She's 20...not a teen...she is married and pregnant...she doesn't want anything to do with me...great stop...doing interviews go live ur life," Rosie wrote in another tweet. "We have been here before Chelsea...u wanna go a few rounds in public...seems so...Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea."
Rosie's ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, died unexpectedly at her home last week. Rosie and Rounds tied the knot when Chelsea was a teenager.
"I let go...I walked away...and she still does interviews...'do u see me mommy'... I see u Chelsea...hurting people in ur family...over and over," Rosie continued, before replying to one user begging her to "delete these tweets." "No hope I will not...not delete...not regret...she uses the public...she responds only in public...and now I will too."
"Oh honey I am not breaking down I am standing up to tabloid bullsh*t to my vengeful child to the endlessness of this insanity," she wrote to another follower, after sharing childhood videos and photos of Chelsea.
The 55-year-old actress continued to speak out on Wednesday morning, writing, "What will u do...with no tabloids to call...no one to blame...but u...u child...u...same...same same."
