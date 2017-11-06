Rosie O'Donnell Reveals She's in Love With a Woman 22 Years Younger: 'It's a Very Trippy Thing'

Although O'Donnell seems to be happier than ever, she told host Howard Stern that she doesn't see another wedding in her future. When asked if she would ever get married again, she replied, "I will not, ever."



O'Donnell was previously married to Kelli Carpenter-O'Donnell from 2004-2007, and Michelle Rounds from 2012-2016. Rounds died on Sept. 11 at the age of 46 from apparent suicide.



"You knew Michelle, and that was a very troubled situation," O’Donnell explained to Stern. "I think that for me, being 55, I just think I would rather stay in it for love and not have to deal with lawyers if, God forbid, it shouldn't work out."



The Commack, New York, native shares four children with Carpenter-O’Donnell -- sons Parker, 22, and Blake, 17, and daughters Vivienne, 14, and Chelsea, 20 -- and one child, son Dakota, 4, with her late ex-wife.