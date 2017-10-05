Rosie O'Donnell Shares a Sweet #TBT With Estranged Daughter Chelsea -- See the Pic!
Despite their estrangement, Rosie O'Donnell still has a lot of love for her adopted daughter, Chelsea.
O'Donnell shared a throwback pic on Instagram on Thursday, which shows her posing with Chelsea and her brothers, Parker and Blake. She captioned the image with her kids' current ages, writing, "now 17 20 22 #tbt."
The comedian adopted Chelsea as a baby with her then-wife Kelli Carpenter. In addition to Chelsea, Parker, and Blake, they also share a 14-year-old daughter, Vivienne. O'Donnell is also mother to a 4-year-old daughter, Dakota, with her late ex-wife Michelle Rounds, who died of an apparent suicide on Sept. 11.
Chelsea announced she was pregnant in September to The Daily Mail, and said that she doesn't want O'Donnell to be a part of the baby's life.
"I've always wanted a family and I'm looking forward to it. But Rosie will not be in my child's life — and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest," she said.
O'Donnell, in turn, took to Twitter to respond, writing, ""I let go...I walked away...and she still does interviews...'do u see me mommy'... I see u Chelsea...hurting people in ur family...over and over."
The 55-year-old actress continued, ""What will u do...with no tabloids to call...no one to blame...but u...u child...u...same...same same."
