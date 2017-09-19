Rosie O'Donnell's Estranged Daughter Chelsea Reveals She's Pregnant, Says Mom 'Will Not Be In My Child's Life'
Rosie O'Donnell's estranged daughter, Chelsea Alliegro, is pregnant.
The 19-year-old revealed that she is expecting in an interview with Daily Mailon Tuesday, but said that she doesn't want O'Donnell to be a part of her baby's life.
"I've always wanted a family and I'm looking forward to it. But Rosie will not be in my child's life — and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest," Alleigro said.
The expectant mother, who married her 31-year-old boyfriend, Nick Alliegro, last year, has had a contentious relationship with O'Donnell in recent years, and has been vocal about their tumultuous past.
While she says O'Donnell won't be involved in her baby's upbringing, Alliegro says she considers O'Donnell's first wife, Kelli Carpenter, as her child's grandmother, along with her husband's mom.
Alliegro revealed that she's nine weeks pregnant, and that she's due in early May.
ET reached out to O'Donnell's reps, who declined to comment.
The news of Alliegro's pregnancy comes days after O'Donnell's ex-wife Michelle Rounds died unexpectedly at her home in Florida. Her death, which some have reported was a suspected suicide, is still being investigated by the Orange County, Florida Sheriff’s Department.
“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy," O'Donnell said in a statement to ET following news of Rounds' death. "Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista, and their child.”
