Rosie O'Donnell's Estranged Daughter Chelsea Reveals She's Pregnant, Says Mom 'Will Not Be In My Child's Life'

Rosie O'Donnell's estranged daughter, Chelsea Alliegro, is pregnant.

The 19-year-old revealed that she is expecting in an interview with Daily Mailon Tuesday, but said that she doesn't want O'Donnell to be a part of her baby's life.

"I've always wanted a family and I'm looking forward to it. But Rosie will not be in my child's life — and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest," Alleigro said.

The expectant mother, who married her 31-year-old boyfriend, Nick Alliegro, last year, has had a contentious relationship with O'Donnell in recent years, and has been vocal about their tumultuous past.