'The Royals' Star Alexandra Park Says She Was 'Exposed' to 'Reprehensible Behavior' by EP Mark Schwahn
Alexandra Park, star of the E! drama series The Royals, is speaking out with new allegations of sexual harassment against showrunner Mark Schwahn.
The actress posted a statement to Twitter on Wednesday, claiming that she has experienced harassment and inappropriate conduct similar to the allegations described in a recent open letter penned by members of the cast and crew of Schwahn's previous series, One Tree Hill.
"I have a responsibility as someone who was working under Mark Schwahn on The Royals to acknowledge these claims," Park shared. "I am devastated to admit to myself, to my colleagues, and to this industry that I too, have been exposed to this reprehensible behavior."
Park's comments come two days after former One Tree Hill stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz and "all of the female cast members" of the series -- as well as several female crew members -- penned an open letter, released to ET, in which they spoke out regarding Schwahn's alleged inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment.
"Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally," the joint letter claimed. "More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be."
"Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal," the letter continued. "And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe. More than one woman on our show had her career trajectory threatened."
The letter came two days after former One Tree Hill staff writer Audrey Wauchope took to Twitter to accuse the showrunner -- whom she did not mention by name -- of sexual harassment during her time on the show.
According to Park, the reason accusations against Schwahn came out years after One Tree Hill came to an end is because "in the past, people were afraid to come forward in these situations because they were terrified of losing an opportunity… that meant so much to them."
"I am proud and grateful that today, we can take a different path," Park continued. "One that encouraged us to stand up to unacceptable, harmful leadership, in faith that leadership will be removed and replaced. In faith that we will not be penalized for one person's ill behavior."
Park shared her statement hours after E! released a joint statement with Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television, announcing that Schwahn had been suspended from The Royals as they investigate the accusations.
Schwahn's suspension follows the suspension of Andrew Kreisberg -- executive producer of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl -- over multiple reports of sexual harassment and other forms of workplace misconduct.
