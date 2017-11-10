'RPDR' Winner Violet Chachki Makes History With New Lingerie Campaign: ‘It’s Surreal’ (Exclusive)

Violet Chachki, drag star and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season seven, made history as the first drag queen to model in a women’s lingerie campaign. Chachki is the featured model for the “Never the Girl Next Door” campaign for Bettie Page Lingerie, a line by the London-based lingerie brand Playful Promises.

In an exclusive interview with ET, Chachki said that it felt “amazing” getting to model for this campaign. “I would have never imagined, when I first started performing as a drag queen, that this would ever happen. It’s surreal.”