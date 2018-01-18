Ruby Rose Shares Photo of Herself in a Wheelchair, Reveals Longtime Medical Issue

Ruby Rose is putting her fans at ease.

The Orange Is the New Black star tweeted out a photo of herself in a wheelchair on Thursday, explaining that she had undergone a back procedure, stemming from an ongoing spinal issue.

"So..For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue," the 31-year-old actress shared. "I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheel chair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine."

Rose then lightened the mood by @ tagging known gamer Chrissy Teigen for video game recommendations for her recovery.

"What I need to know now is when I’m not wheeling around LA like a 102 year old, what movies, shows, books and video games do you suggest... I’m buying a switch.. I’m looking at you @chrissyteigen what games should I get?" Rose asked.

While Teigen doesn't appear to have seen the tweet yet, we're sure she'll have some great suggestions!

Feel better, Ruby!

