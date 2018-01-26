Rumer Willis and T.R. Knight Spontaneously Break Out Into Song in 'Hello Again' Clip (Exclusive)

Rumer Willis and T.R. Knight play a married couple in the upcoming musical, Hello Again, and when the going gets tough, what better way to sort it out than by breaking into song? In this exclusive clip, Emily (Willis) lets her husband in on a secret -- that her friend is having an affair with a college boy -- but Carl (Knight) doesn't take the gossip so well.

"I don't think you should associate with this Marie," Carl tells her, before singing, "It reflects upon your character and mine. I have a business, remember? Your friend will have to pay for her sorted little need for--"

"Pleasure," Emily cuts in, to which Carl responds, "Carnal gratification."

SPEAKproductions

Director Tom Gustafson (of the delightful Were the World Mine) is at the reins, with a cast comprising actors from every one of your favorite shows: Empire's Willis and one-time Grey's Anatomy star Knight, American Horror Story's Cheyenne Jackson, Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz and Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn, as well as Audra McDonald and Martha Plimpton.

Watch the full trailer for Hello Again:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Based on the acclaimed musical, HELLO AGAIN chases 10 lost souls across 10 New York City eras in this daisy-chained exploration of bittersweet love."

Hello Again comes to EST and VOD on Feb. 6.

