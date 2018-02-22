‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3’: Trixie Mattel Weighs In on Fan Theories (Exclusive)

Come through, skinny legend!

Trixie Mattel is still standing on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3 after fellow queen Shangela spooked her into thinking she was getting eliminated on last week’s episode. The face crack moment came after Trixie’s disastrous “Snatch Game” impersonation of RuPaul, which the real RuPaul “did not laugh at once.” Trixie says she has officially retired the impersonation.

“I just wanted mercy,” Trixie tells ET. “I will say this, Shangela was like, 'You know what? It's been a hard day for you, I wanna give you a hug, I know you've been very emotional.' Then she proceeds to psychologically play with my mind like a cat and mouse.”

“It’s a difficult decision,” Shangela announced to the group as she prepared to kick a queen out of the competition. “The person that I’ve chosen, I don’t want them to feel like it’s anything personal in any way. This person left RuPaul’s Drag Race not winning the crown, but definitely going forward as a winner and creating a career for themselves, and I know they will do that long after that, because I believe in their talent. But, I also chose Chi Chi.”

The first part of Shangela’s speech sounded like a direct attack at Trixie, who has become one of the drag world’s biggest stars following her stint on season seven of Drag Race, on which she finished in sixth place.

“I didn't know how obviously I was being played,” Trixie says, of watching back Shangela’s speech. “But in the moment, I just was like, 'I'm going home and Shangela hates me.'”

“I think Shangela is strategic and she is a player of games,” Trixie adds. “I think Shangela keeping me there was actually the highest compliment … Shangela thought, if she kept me there, that I would be able to sort of, like, return the favor sometime, which means Shangela sees me as somebody who could be there 'til the end, which is sort of a compliment.”

A lot of viewers see Trixie as someone who could be there until the end. In fact, rumors started circulating that Trixie was the All Stars 3 champion when Original Funko launched a Trixie Mattel doll earlier this year. The only other two Drag Race stars with their own Funko Pop figurines are RuPaul and All Stars 2 winner Alaska.

“What people don't know is, I started working on that Funko Pop before I even got the call for All Stars,” Trixie confesses. “It was coming down the pipe a long, long time before that. But … if that makes people think I won -- if that's a spoiler to you -- as long as you buy one of them, I'm happy to spoil it to you.”

So, that’s one rumor addressed. While we had Trixie in studio, we also had to get her take on the theory that Bebe Zahara Benet, a “surprise” addition to the All Stars 3 lineup, is actually a mole working on behalf of the judging panel and not really competing for the crown. Bebe, of course, won the first season of Drag Race, making her the first-ever winner to come back and compete on All Stars.

“To me the only mole on this season is above [BenDeLaCreme’s] lip,” Trixie says. “ I think she should get it looked at.”

Trixie jokes she, and everyone else still in the competition, is “playing for second” behind Ben this season. She calls Ben the season’s “challenge producer,” seeing as the Seattle-based queen has won every main challenge so far this season. Still, that might not mean much as some sort of twist is still to come. Last season, the eliminated queens came back to fight for a second chance at the crown. It’s unknown what this year’s surprise will be, though it’s likely coming soon.

“What twist?” Trixie coyly asks. “You know if I say anything close to a spoiler, a red dot will appear on my forehead and we'll just hear RuPaul laugh from the back 40, threatening my life once again.”

What Trixie would offer is her reaction to what’s still to come this season: it’s “shocking.”

“Shock-ing,” she reiterates. “My face at the end of [the last] elimination, when I was just staring -- shocked -- I mean, I'm not, without giving away too much, my shock face will come out again and again.”

Tune into RuPaul’s Drag Race every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 to watch Trixie’s shock face pop up again and again. For more from Trixie and her fellow queens, check out the video and links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3’: Shangela Sizes Up Her Biggest Competition (Exclusive)

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Morgan McMichaels Spills ‘All Stars 3’ Secrets! (Exclusive)

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and the Rise of Drag on TV (Exclusive)