‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Morgan McMichaels Spills ‘All Stars 3’ Secrets! (Exclusive)

The self-proclaimed b***h is back!

Morgan McMichaels returns to RuPaul’s workroom on Thursday night as one of 10 RuPaul’s Drag Race alums seeking a second shot at a crown -- and a place in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” -- on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3. Morgan finished in eighth place on season two of the series back in 2010, and it’s been rumored that she turned down chances to appear on seasons one and two of All Stars.

“Well, we're just going to have to leave that to myth,” Morgan teases ET. “You know, the past is the past. Now was the time for me … it's time to compete again and let the new kids, the new fans, see what's up and see how old school girls do it.”

Morgan sums All Stars 3 up as outrageous, advising fans to prepare to pick their jaws up off the floor and brace for gag-worthy moments galore.

“A lot of amazing guest judges and guest stars, and appearances and, yeah, the challenges, this time... yeah,” she admits. “They were fun, though. They were fun. It's interesting how RuPaul pushes you and your character and your aesthetic in drag and what you think you can't do, she pushes to make sure you do it. 'Cause if she can do it, she's looking for the drag superstar that can do it, as well.”

The show has evolved a lot since Morgan first strutted into the workroom, when the queens faced judges Merle Ginsberg and Santino Rice.

“Getting judged by Michelle [Visage] is, of course, a right of passage,” Morgan says of RuPaul’s right-hand lady, who joined the show in season three. “It is! We didn't have her on season two. We had Merle, who I adore, but I wanted that viper-tongued b***h Michelle. I want you to read that f**king two layers of skin off my back. I loved her.”

Back in season two, Ru’s girls also faced Fear Factor-style challenges. Those reality TV antics are long gone, but as Morgan notes, that doesn’t make the competition easier. If anything, it’s harder now.

“The challenges keep getting harder and harder each season,” Morgan shares. “I've been an avid fan from before I was even on and watching the seasons, as the whole animal grows, Ru is throwing boomerangs at these girls. It's trap doors, and surprise, surprise, surprise.”

“Going into All Stars 3, I'm expecting nothing but the craziness,” she adds. “The challenges are out of control. Things you've never seen before. Some, you know, some good, old-fashioned goodies... but I can't tell you what. You're just gonna have to watch and see. But, there's a lot of new things that are gonna turn heads and make jaws drop, for sure.”

Morgan jokes that jaws, too, dropped when she entered the workroom for the first time for All Stars. While sizing up her competition, which includes fan favorites Trixie Mattel, Milk and Shangela, Morgan admits she didn’t feel threatened.

“I'm my own biggest competition,” she says. “I don't worry about nobody else.”

The seasoned queen thinks it’s actually easier to compete against an entire cast she’s seen compete before.

“Better the devil you know,” she says. “You kind of measure up your competition when you get in there in a friendly, 'sisterly' way. Yeah, I said 'sisterly.' I could kill her in a lip sync, I might send her home. I could be cool with her. It's an organic thing from the girls from season two, one and three. We just didn't care. We were out for blood.”

That “season two, one and three” bit is interesting, as no season one queens have been officially announced to compete on All Stars 3. And as for that “out for blood” comment, it’s proof that Morgan is still very much Morgan.

“Same old b***h with better makeup, basically,” she says with a laugh. “I haven't changed much in my personality, still unapologetic about a lot of things that I do or say. But when I'm wrong, I admit that I'm wrong. I like the truth. I like the be straight-up with the girls, and that's what they're gonna get from me. There's no kinda gray area with me. You either love me or hate me. There's no middle ground with Morgan.”

Get reacquainted with Morgan on the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3, airing Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Check out the video below to get Morgan’s thoughts on her season two experiences, including her best and worst moments.

