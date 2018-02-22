'RuPaul's Drag Race' Reveals Season 10 Cast -- Meet the New Queens!

Get ready for even more Drag Race!

RuPaul's Drag Race will return in March for its 10th season, with 14 drag queens vying to become the next big drag superstar. Among them are 13 fresh faces from across the United States and one familiar contestant -- season 9's Eureka O'Hara, who had to bow out early due to a knee injury, is back.

RuPaul marveled at the fact that her show has reached its tenth season already.

"While preparing for season 10, I realized that one of our contestants was 11 years old when we first launched Drag Race," RuPaul said in a statement. "The fact that we’re still here and still going strong is because of our talented queens. They are the heart and soul of the series. And as they continue to evolve and push the boundaries of drag, so does Drag Race."

VH1 revealed the full cast on Thursday, along with a Twitter preview of what's to come: "All of our Queens are 🔟's, but who will be 👑Number 1️⃣👑?!"

All of our Queens are 🔟's, but who will be 👑Number 1️⃣👑?!



Stick around for our Facebook Live with @sasha_velour to kiki with ALL of your new Queens!!! 💃#DragRace Season 10 premieres THURS 3/22 at 8/7c on @VH1! 🏁💄" pic.twitter.com/QSr6SOPp1e — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 23, 2018

Here's the full cast:

Asia O'Hara, from Dallas, Texas, won Miss Gay America the first time she entered and has a costuming business on the side.

Aquaria, from Brooklyn, New York, has been photographed by Steven Klein for the pages of Vogue Italia and is at the center of New York's drag scene.

Blair St. Clair, from Indianapolis, Indiana, hopes to use her love of Broadway to sing, dance and act her way to the top.

Dusty Ray Bottoms, from New York City, is a punky queen who describes herself as "dark, glamorous and trashy."

Eureka O'Hara, from Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Southern belle who returns after her premature end on season 9, ready for a second chance.

Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, brings an infectious giggle, impossible curves and sexy dance moves.

Kameron Michaels, from Nashville, Tennessee, is a musclebound drag queen dubbed "the bodybuilder Barbie doll."

Mayhem Miller, from Riverside, California, comes in with high expectations as drag sister to Drag Race alumni like Raven, Morgan McMichaels, Delta and Detox.

Miz Cracker, from New York City, proudly calls Bob the Drag Queen her drag mother and has an unassuming sense of humor.

Monét X Change, from The Bronx, New York, blurs comedy, performance and grit with an opera-quality voice.

Monique Heart, from Kansas City, Missouri, calls herself "the heart of season 10" and knows how to do hair and makeup, as well as make an entrance.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, from Tampa, Florida, is the drag daughter of Drag Race alum Alexis Mateo and an admitted twerk-a-holic.

The Vixen, from Chicago, Illinois, brings political art and protest to her fiery performances.

Yuhua Hamasaki, from New York City, was born in China but rules the Big Apple as a drag and seamstress queen.

Season 10 premieres on March 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. The after-show, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, will immediately follow at 9:30 p.m.

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars season three recently premiered, bringing back fan favorites from past Drag Race seasons vying for a place in the drag hall of fame. And if you had any illusions that RuPaul is resting on her laurels, don't fool yourself -- she's already announced that they're doing casting calls for season 11.

For more RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, watch the video below.

