Russell Brand Marries Longtime Girlfriend Laura Gallacher
Congrats to the newlyweds!
Comedian Russell Brand married his girlfriend, Laura Gallacher, on Saturday near their home in England. Brand announced the news on his Radio X podcast, saying, "I'm living a married life now...domestic."
The couple already has a 10-month old daughter, Mabel, who was in attendance,The Sun reports.
RELATED: Comedian Russell Brand Reportedly Welcomes His First Child with Fiancee Laura Gallacher
The British tabloid also published photos showing a relatively small service and the beaming bride and groom. The one lavish element? A New Orleans style paddle steamer that transferred guests after the ceremony, including singer Noel Gallagher and fellow presenter Jonathan Ross.
Brand's big day comes just before his ex-wife, Katy Perry, is set to host the MTV VMAs on Sunday. The two were married in 2010, but divorced 14 months later. The split was not initially the friendliest, but in recent months, both have complimented each other.
RELATED: Katy Perry Ranks Her Ex-Boyfriends in Bed, Reveals the Surprising 'One That Got Away'
On her Witness livestream event, Perry called Brand (and fellow ex John Mayer), "beautiful in their own right." And during an appearance on John Bishop: In Conversation With, the 41-year-old said he "still feels very warm towards" his ex.
READ: Russell Brand Says He Still Has 'Very Warm' Feelings Towards Ex-Wife Katy Perry
For more on Brand and fatherhood, check out the video below!