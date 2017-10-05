Russell Brand Says Marriage to Katy Perry Was 'Very Wonderful,' Wishes Her 'All the Best'

After previously bashing Katy Perry, Russell Brand has nothing but "lovely" things to say about his ex-wife.

The 42-year-old comedian sat down with Wendy Williams on Thursday to chat about his new book, The Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions, and reflect on his previous marriage to the "Firework" singer.

"She was lovely. She's such a lovely person, I've got nothing but love for her," Brand replied when The Wendy Williams Show host asked him about Perry, and if being famous made their relationship a rollercoaster. "Oh yeah. It's a bit difficult to tell what's going on in such a situation. But it was a very, very wonderful time."

When asked about Perry's newest gig as an American Idol judge and her reportedly $25 million paycheck, Brand expressed that he wished his ex the best.