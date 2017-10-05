Russell Brand Says Marriage to Katy Perry Was 'Very Wonderful,' Wishes Her 'All the Best'
After previously bashing Katy Perry, Russell Brand has nothing but "lovely" things to say about his ex-wife.
The 42-year-old comedian sat down with Wendy Williams on Thursday to chat about his new book, The Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions, and reflect on his previous marriage to the "Firework" singer.
"She was lovely. She's such a lovely person, I've got nothing but love for her," Brand replied when The Wendy Williams Show host asked him about Perry, and if being famous made their relationship a rollercoaster. "Oh yeah. It's a bit difficult to tell what's going on in such a situation. But it was a very, very wonderful time."
When asked about Perry's newest gig as an American Idol judge and her reportedly $25 million paycheck, Brand expressed that he wished his ex the best.
RELATED: 'American Idol' Judges Luke Bryan and Katy Perry Playfully Shade Simon Cowell: 'We're All Artists' (Exclusive)
"I don't know much about American Idol or things like that," he replied. "I certainly think that she's probably a very good judge, so I certainly wouldn't comment on how much she's earning in the negative. I wish her all the best in all of her endeavors."
RELATED: Russell Brand Marries Longtime Girlfriend Laura Gallacher
The Get Him to the Greek star married Perry in 2010. Brand then filed for divorce 14 months later, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Over the years, Brand bashed Perry's "vapid" lifestyle that went along with dating the pop star. These days, he's living a different, low-key life, more than 14 years sober and married to longtime friend Laura Gallacher. The two also share an 11-month-old daughter.
"The woman I married is called Laura," he said. "We've known each other for a very long while."
"You know what we got now?" Brand continued. "A human baby. It came out of her. It's been nothing but demanding the moment it emerged…It may well have conquered new territory in my heart and shown me love that I never thought possible,"
As far as how being a dad has impacted his life, Brand reflected, "Fatherhood changed me in that it empirically proves that I'm not the most important person in the world."