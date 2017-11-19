Russell Simmons Accused of Sexual Assault While Brett Ratner Allegedly Watched

Hip hop mogul Russell Simmons has been accused of committing sexual assault while director Brett Ratner allegedly watched, according to an article by The Los Angeles Times.

Model Keri Claussen Khalighi claims that in 1991, Simmons and Ratner took her out for dinner in New York, and then they returned to Simmons' apartment to watch a music video the pair were working on. There, she alleges that Simmons made unwanted advances on her, and claims that when she asked Ratner for help, he "just sat there and watched."

“I fought it wildly,” Khalighi tells the newspaper about Simmons' alleged attempt to have intercourse with her.

She claims to the L.A. Times that Simmons eventually coerced her to perform oral sex, and also alleges that he briefly penetrated her without her consent after she went to take a shower.

Simmons vehemently denied the allegations in a statement on his website.