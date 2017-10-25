Russell Wilson‏ Shares Sweet Birthday Messages to Ciara: You're 'the Best Thing I Could Ever Imagine'

Russell Wilson is thankful for Ciara. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared a sweet message dedicated to his wife on her 31st birthday on Wednesday.

In his first post, Wilson put up a picture of the two on the Great Wall of China during their trip earlier this year.

"Wherever you wanna go... I’ll take you. I Love you! @Ciara Happy Birthday Mama! #YouStoleMyHeart," he wrote. The singer replied to his Instagram post by writing, "Don't matter where we are…As long as I'm spending my birthday with you. I'm a happy girl. Love you sooo much!"