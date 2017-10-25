Russell Wilson Shares Sweet Birthday Messages to Ciara: You're 'the Best Thing I Could Ever Imagine'
Russell Wilson is thankful for Ciara. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared a sweet message dedicated to his wife on her 31st birthday on Wednesday.
In his first post, Wilson put up a picture of the two on the Great Wall of China during their trip earlier this year.
"Wherever you wanna go... I’ll take you. I Love you! @Ciara Happy Birthday Mama! #YouStoleMyHeart," he wrote. The singer replied to his Instagram post by writing, "Don't matter where we are…As long as I'm spending my birthday with you. I'm a happy girl. Love you sooo much!"
Wilson also posted a video on Instagram, where he gushed about how amazing his wife is.
"Hey C, a lot of people say that they're your No. 1 fan, but I'm actually you're No. 1 fan without a doubt," the NFL star expressed. "I just want to say that you're the best woman I know. You're the best mom I know, the best wife I know. The best thing I could ever imagine. I thank God every day that he brought you into my life and there's so much I could say right now, but I just love you. I'm grateful for you. You have a lot of people who love you, but I love you the most."
The day before Ciara's birthday, the couple made a surprise visit to Seattle Children's hospital, sharing their experience on social media.
"Grayson - Amazzin! Luke The Champ! Juniper The Superstar! What a special time with these Angels today with @DangeRussWilson," Ciara wrote alongside her Instagram slideshow.
