Russell Wilson Shuts Down Seattle Art Museum For Jaw-Dropping Date Night With Ciara -- See Pics!

Russell Wilson knows how to do date night right!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife, Ciara, went out for a night on the town at the Seattle Art Museum, to take in the Yayoi Kusama exhibit -- but Wilson went the extra mile and surprised his ladylove by getting the museum all for themselves.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her and Russell, seen only in silhouette, inside one of the installations included in Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit.

"When Ya Man Shuts Down The Museum For #DateNight... Still Got My Head Spinnin," Ciara captioned the post.