Russell Wilson Surprises Ciara With a Private Sushi Class for Her Birthday

Russell Wilson just called an audible on your traditional birthday celebration.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback surprised wife Ciara with a private sushi-making class. The singer captioned a pic on Instagram, writing: “Sweet Surprise!...My baby brought Chef Arcy from our favorite Sushi restaurant- Umi Sushi to teach us how to make our own Sushi. This was amazing and so thoughtful. Perfect #Birthday. You’re the best @DangeRussWilson.”