Russell Wilson Surprises Ciara With a Private Sushi Class for Her Birthday
Russell Wilson just called an audible on your traditional birthday celebration.
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback surprised wife Ciara with a private sushi-making class. The singer captioned a pic on Instagram, writing: “Sweet Surprise!...My baby brought Chef Arcy from our favorite Sushi restaurant- Umi Sushi to teach us how to make our own Sushi. This was amazing and so thoughtful. Perfect #Birthday. You’re the best @DangeRussWilson.”
RELATED: Russell Wilson Shuts Down Seattle Art Museum For Jaw-Dropping Date Night With Ciara
Another snap showed the two rolling sushi and proudly displaying their homemade creations, with Ciara noting: “Chef Russ & Chef C. Our Sushi Restaurant Is Lit! This was so cool. #Birthday”
RELATED: Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Pics From Their Amazing Trip to China: Check Out Their Family Photos!
The night was capped off by Ciara's touching photo that read: “#AllINeedIsYouForMyBirthday”
Earlier in the day, Wilson Instagrammed a sweet message to his wife, with a photo of the two on the Great Wall of China, saying, “Wherever you wanna go... I’ll take you. I Love you! @Ciara Happy Birthday Mama! #YouStoleMyHeart.”
All we can say is….touchdown, Russell Wilson! For more on the sweet messages Wilson left for Ciara, check out the story below.
HEADLINE: Russell Wilson Shares Sweet Birthday Messages to Ciara: You're 'the Best Thing I Could Ever Imagine'