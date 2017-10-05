Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford Completely Lose It in Hilarious, Boozy 'Blade Runner 2049' Interview -- Watch!

Ryan Gosling kinda has a history of losing it on camera, and it looks like his Blade Runner 2049 co-star, Harrison Ford, is starting to catch on!

To promote their new film, out on Friday, the two were guests on the British morning show, This Morning. While chatting with host Alison Hammond, they simply couldn't hold it together.

It was a giggle-filled interview from beginning to end, and the laughter all started when Hammond confessed she had never seen the original 1982 movie, which also starred Ford. Her infectious laugh was enough to get everyone on set laughing out loud.

"I appreciate your candor," Gosling said.