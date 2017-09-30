Ryan Gosling Can't Stop Bragging About Saving Jazz in Hilarious 'SNL' Monologue, Gets Schooled by Emma Stone
Ryan Gosling hosted the Saturday Night Live season 43 premiere, and he made sure to brag about some of his recent accomplishments.
"I haven't felt this excited since I saved Jazz," Gosling told the cheering crowd, referring to his popular role as a jazz pianist in last year's La La Land. "You guys know I saved jazz right?... I guess it was dying and I saved it?"
"More importantly I have a new moving coming out called Blade Runner 2049, with Harrison Ford. It's very exciting, and yes, for those of you who are curious, I was the last person who thought I could save jazz," He explained. "I was like, 'Me? Ryan Gosling? A white kid from Canada? I guess I can try and save jazz.' So, I did."
"The first day of shooting on Blade Runner, I met Harrison Ford, and the walked right up to me and looked me in the eye and said, 'Ryan? What the hell is jazz?'" Gosling recounted, before "breaking down" what jazz really is by sitting down at a piano and giving a hilariously reductive explanation of the complex musical art form.
After pontificating on the few things he knew about jazz, SNL castmember Kenan Thompson came out to try and explain just how mixed up Gosling really was.
"You didn't save jazz," Thompson said, explaining that people who said that about his role in the film were simply being sarcastic.
Of course Gosling didn't listen to Thompson – who he described as 'the guy who didn't save jazz" – so it was up to a special guest star making a surprise appearance to really get through to him.
Gosling's La La Land co-star Emma Stone came out to give Gosling a strong reality check, asking, "What are you doing? Ryan, you didn't save jazz. How many times have we talked about this?"
"A lot," Gosling said, bashfully.
"Yeah, a lot. Because you didn't save jazz," Stone shot back, before taking the cigarette out of his mouth and taking a drag. "We saved jazz."
It was an adorable moment between the two former co-stars and a great return to the SNL stage for Gosling, who hosted once before in 2015.