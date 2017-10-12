Ryan Gosling 'Deeply Disappointed' He Was 'So Oblivious' to Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Behavior Towards Women

Ryan Gosling is standing behind the multiple women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and/or sexual assault.

The 36-year-old actor worked with the Hollywood movie mogul on Blue Valentine, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 2011.

"I want to add my voice of support for the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein," Gosling tweeted on Thursday. "Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I'm deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse."