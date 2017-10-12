Ryan Gosling 'Deeply Disappointed' He Was 'So Oblivious' to Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Behavior Towards Women
Ryan Gosling is standing behind the multiple women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and/or sexual assault.
The 36-year-old actor worked with the Hollywood movie mogul on Blue Valentine, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 2011.
"I want to add my voice of support for the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein," Gosling tweeted on Thursday. "Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I'm deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse."
The Blade Runner 2049 star concluded his statement with a call to arms. "[Weinstein] is emblematic of a systematic problem," he wrote. "Men should stand with women and work together until there is real accountability and change."
Gosling is one of several A-list actors who have spoken out against Weinstein's alleged misconduct towards women. On Wednesday, The New York Times released an interview with Tom Hanks, who said he never worked with Weinstein but noted, "It all just sort of fits, doesn’t it?”
"Just because you’re rich and famous and powerful doesn’t mean you aren’t in some ways a big fat a**," he said. "Excuse me, take away ‘fat.’ But I’m not, you know, I’m not the first person to say Harvey’s a bit of an a**."
Hanks added, "Isn’t it kind of amazing that it took this long?"
Meanwhile, numerous actresses -- including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow -- have come forward, alleging that they too were victims of sexual harassment from Weinstein.
Here are their stories: