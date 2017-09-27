Ryan Gosling Gets Stopped by Security in 'Saturday Night Live' Season Premiere Promo -- Watch!
Ryan Gosling is ready to kick off Saturday Night Live's new season! As soon as someone informs security...
The Blade Runner 2049 star is hosting the NBC comedy variety show for the second time on Saturday's season premiere, with musical guest, JAY Z. However, in the first promo for the episode, his stint hits a slight hiccup at the 30 Rock front desk, when he doesn't have a visitor's badge.
Gosling will be joined by three new castmembers, Heidi Gardner, Luke Null and Chris Redd, who NBC announced this week as the new featured players.
The network also revealed that, as the show did for the final four episodes last season, new episodes will continue to broadcast simultaneously on both coasts, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT.
Meanwhile, in case you need any convincing to tune in on Saturday night, please refer to the last time the 36-year-old actor hosted the show, when he couldn't stop laughing during his sketches, and it was completely adorable.
