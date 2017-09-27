Ryan Gosling Gets Stopped by Security in 'Saturday Night Live' Season Premiere Promo -- Watch!

Ryan Gosling is ready to kick off Saturday Night Live's new season! As soon as someone informs security...

The Blade Runner 2049 star is hosting the NBC comedy variety show for the second time on Saturday's season premiere, with musical guest, JAY Z. However, in the first promo for the episode, his stint hits a slight hiccup at the 30 Rock front desk, when he doesn't have a visitor's badge.

Watch the promo below.