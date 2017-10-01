Ryan Gosling Holds Hands With a Stunning Eva Mendes at 'SNL' After-Party: Pic!
Looks like Saturday night was date night for Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes!
The notoriously private couple were spotted heading into the SNL after-party in NYC holding hands.
Mendes looked gorgeous, wearing a multi-patterned jumpsuit and platform heels, while Gosling stayed casual in a denim jacket, sweater vest and blue pants.
The SNL after-party was a star studded event, with Beyoncè attending after her husband JAY Z performed on the show earlier that night.
Gosling hosted the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, beginning with a hilarious monologue about taking credit for saving jazz in La La Land, complete with a cameo from his co-star Emma Stone.
The Blade Runner 2049 star could also barely keep it together throughout the night, cracking up in several sketches, including his second turn as an alien abductee alongside Kate McKinnon, as a fellow victim with a very different experience.
This was Gosling's second time as host, and we can never get enough of his infectious gigggle fits. For more on his last hosting gig where he lost it, watch the video below!