Ryan Gosling & JAY-Z Taking Center Stage for 'Saturday Night Live' Season 43 Premiere
Ryan Gosling is headed back to Saturday Night Live!
The La La Land star will be hitting the Studio 8H stage to host the SNL season 43 premiere on Sept. 30. He will be joined by musical guest JAY-Z.
The celebrated sketch series announced the news on Instagram on Thursday with a photo of three index cards bearing the date and their names on a cork board.
Gosling is currently gearing up for the release of his hotly anticipated sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049, which hits theaters the weekend after SNL's season premiere, while JAY-Z is expected to perform tracks off his chart-topping latest album, 4:44, which dropped on June 30.
This is JAY-Z's fourth outing as a musical guest on SNL, and Gosling's second time serving as host. The handsome star first hosted in December 2015, where he starred in one of the season's funniest sketches, which was made even more hilarious when he couldn't stop giggling.
