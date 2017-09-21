Ryan Gosling Pays Tribute to His Pup George at 'Blade Runner 2049' Photocall, Wears His Dog Tag as a Necklace

George quickly became Gosling's best friend after he rescued him from a shelter in 2002. George traveled with Gosling to various film sets and even made appearances with his owner on late-night shows.

“George is way more interesting than I am. I’d much rather talk about him,” Gosling told The Independent of George in 2013, calling him "the great love of my life." "I wanted George here today, you know, doing interviews with me. Normally, I take him everywhere, I have special paperwork so he can travel with me wherever I go. Can we just talk about George?"

George, however, hasn't been photographed with Gosling since December 2016, when Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted bringing him to the vet wrapped in a blanket.