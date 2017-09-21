Ryan Gosling Pays Tribute to His Pup George at 'Blade Runner 2049' Photocall, Wears His Dog Tag as a Necklace
Ryan Gosling's dog will always have a place close to his heart.
The 36-year-old actor paid tribute to his four-legged friend, George, by wearing his dog tag at the Blade Runner 2049 photocall in London on Thursday.
The tag reads "George" with two sets of phone numbers.
George quickly became Gosling's best friend after he rescued him from a shelter in 2002. George traveled with Gosling to various film sets and even made appearances with his owner on late-night shows.
“George is way more interesting than I am. I’d much rather talk about him,” Gosling told The Independent of George in 2013, calling him "the great love of my life." "I wanted George here today, you know, doing interviews with me. Normally, I take him everywhere, I have special paperwork so he can travel with me wherever I go. Can we just talk about George?"
George, however, hasn't been photographed with Gosling since December 2016, when Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted bringing him to the vet wrapped in a blanket.
