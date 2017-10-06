Ryan Gosling Remembering His Late Dog George Will Make You Laugh, Cry, and Want to Hug Your Pet

“He passed away in December. He was a good friend to me,” a somber Gosling said of his beloved pet. “It’s funny to say dog because I feel like there was something about George where I think he felt like being a dog was beneath him. He would not do tricks. If you wanted him even to sit down, you had to convince him it was in his best interest.”

He went on to tell a funny story about the personable pooch, recalling, “One time we were at an outdoor restaurant and he was sitting on the pavement looking forlorn down the street. Someone got up to go to the restroom, and he, I guess, had had enough and he got up onto their seat and sat down at the table like a gentleman and looked around the table like, ‘Yeah, that’s right.’”

The Oscar nominated actor also joked about his pet aging, saying, “George, as he started to age, started looking like an aging rock star. He was sort of skinny fat and he had big hair, you know, no teeth, open sores, but still sexy.”