Ryan Gosling Remembering His Late Dog George Will Make You Laugh, Cry, and Want to Hug Your Pet
Ryan Gosling has already solidified himself as a certified hunk and an A-list actor, but his undying devotion to his late dog George will also tug at your heart strings!
The Blade Runner 2049 star, 36, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s Friday show, where the host brought up the fact that Gosling wore a shirt with George’s picture on it while hosting last week’s Saturday Night Live.
“He passed away in December. He was a good friend to me,” a somber Gosling said of his beloved pet. “It’s funny to say dog because I feel like there was something about George where I think he felt like being a dog was beneath him. He would not do tricks. If you wanted him even to sit down, you had to convince him it was in his best interest.”
He went on to tell a funny story about the personable pooch, recalling, “One time we were at an outdoor restaurant and he was sitting on the pavement looking forlorn down the street. Someone got up to go to the restroom, and he, I guess, had had enough and he got up onto their seat and sat down at the table like a gentleman and looked around the table like, ‘Yeah, that’s right.’”
The Oscar nominated actor also joked about his pet aging, saying, “George, as he started to age, started looking like an aging rock star. He was sort of skinny fat and he had big hair, you know, no teeth, open sores, but still sexy.”
Gosling showed DeGeneres that he wears George’s dog tags on a necklace around his neck always, and when she asked if he plans to get another pet he shook his head no, saying, “We’ll see.”
Sob.
For more from Gosling, watch the clip below!