Ryan Gosling Struggles (Again) to Keep a Straight Face Around Kate McKinnon & Aidy Bryant in 'SNL' Premiere

It's tough not to laugh where your acting against some of the funniest comedic talents in Hollywood.

The first time Ryan Gosling hostedSaturday Night Live in December 2015, he had a hard time keeping a straight face, especially around Kate McKinnon. And as it turns out, his second time around proved just as difficult.

When the handsome star returned to host the show a second time for its season 43 premiere over the weekend, the first sketch of the night (not counting the cold open or Gosling's monologue, where he also broke with a laugh, but for just a second) saw Gosling losing his cool once again.

In "Another Close Encounter" Gosling, McKinnon and Cecily Strong played the same alien abductees as they did when the star hosted the first time and completely broke down laughing.