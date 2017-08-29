Ryan Gosling's Love Letters to Los Angeles

Over the past 10 years, Gosling has starred in seven movies where Los Angeles not only serves as the setting, but as a character. And he's the first to admit that the sunny, messy, dynamic sprawl is one of the keys to his storytelling.

"'L.A. worships everything and values nothing.' That was something my lady said to me one day, and I thought it was so funny I asked her if I could put it in the movie," Gosling told ET's Denny Directo during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he was promoting 2016's La La Land. (The lady in question, of course, is Gosling's longtime partner Eva Mendes, although this being L.A., we do love the noirish connotations of him not identifying her by name.) "She was kidding, but it's a funny thing to say... I loved when she said it, because it's funny enough to have some truth to it, you know? But it's obviously a joke, so it just seemed appropriate for the movie."