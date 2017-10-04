Ryan Gosling’s Youngest Daughter Amada Had a Hilarious Introduction to New York City

Ryan Gosling’s youngest daughter, Amada, had the perfect introduction to New York City. The 36-year-old Blade Runner 2049 actor recounted the moment to Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night.

“My youngest daughter is a year and a half, and it was her first time in New York,” he explained. “I brought her to the window in the morning and I said, ‘Sweetheart, welcome to New York!’ and two cars went, ‘SMASH.’”