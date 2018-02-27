Ryan Kwanten Gets Dark in Gritty New Series 'The Oath' -- Watch a Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Ryan Kwanten has a dark new role.

The True Blood actor stars in Crackle's upcoming series, The Oath -- and only ET has a sneak peek at the gritty new show.

Kwanten plays Steve Hammond in the 50 Cent-produced drama, which explores the underground world of gangs, in which members work to protect their group from both enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks. Sean Bean, Cory Hardrict, Arlen Escarpeta, Katrina Law and J.J. Soria also star.

In ET's exclusive clip, Steve comes face-to-face with Kwame Patterson's Neckbone as they try to make a deal over Neckbone's missing brother and Steve's ousted father, Tom (Bean).

"Tom's not taking a deal! We're the ones who paid for the new lawyer," Steve tries to reason. "It's my father. I'll make the choices about him, not you."

"Find my brother, or at least what happened to him, then we can talk," Neckbone replies. "Until then, Tom's going to have to see what it feels like to live in a world without friends."

All 10 episodes of The Oath premiere on March 8 on Crackle.

