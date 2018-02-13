Ryan Murphy Signs Multiyear Deal With Netflix, Says Opportunity is 'Emotional and Overwhelming'

Ryan Murphy is reportedly bringing his creative talents to Netflix.

The American Horror Story creator will be leaving 20th Century Fox Television in July, after signing a massive five-year, $300 million deal with the digital streaming platform, the New York Times reports.

Netflix announced the news in a press release on Tuesday, with Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos stating, "Ryan Murphy’s series have influenced the global cultural zeitgeist, reinvented genres and changed the course of television history. His unfaltering dedication to excellence and to give voice to the underrepresented, to showcase a unique perspective or just to shock the hell out of us, permeates his genre-shattering work."

The prolific producer -- who's been responsible for numerous groundbreaking and challenging TV shows such as Nip/Tuck, Glee, Scream Queens, American Crime Storyand Feud, among others -- will officially be starting with Netflix on July 1, when his deal with Fox comes to an end.

"The history of this moment is not lost on me," Murphy said in the statement released by Netflix. "I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 dollars in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me."

Murphy added that he is "honored and grateful to continue my partnership with my friends and peers at Fox on our existing shows."

Murphy's upcoming series Ratched and The Politician are both set to premiere on Netflix later this year.

When he and his Ryan Murphy Productions banner officially make the move over to Netflix in a few months, the venerated TV veteran will be joining fellow mega-producer Shonda Rhimes, who inked her own multiyear contract with Netflix -- reportedly worth $100 million -- back in August.

Rhimes said at the time that her decision to leave ABC for Netflix was part of "my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company," adding that Netflix provides a "fearless space for creators."

