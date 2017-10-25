Ryan Murphy's New FX Series 'Pose' Will Feature Largest Cast of Transgender Actors in TV History
FX is making big strides in diversity and representation.
The network announced on Wednesday that its upcoming Ryan Murphy series, Pose, will feature the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles in television history.
According to a press release, Pose, set in the 1980s, "looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world."
After a six-month nationwide casting search, Murphy and his team have cast five transgender stars -- MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross -- all of whom will be playing authentic transgender characters.
Ryan Jamaal Swain, Billy Porter and Dyllon Burnside will also star in the series, alongside Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek and Tatiana Maslany.
Steven Canals (who co-created the show with Murphy and Brad Falchuk) has been writing scripts for the series with Transparent's Our Lady J as well as with transgender rights activist Janet Mock.
ET spoke with Mock last year, as she promoted 2016's The Trans List, and opened up about the importance of trans representation in media.
"I wanted to have as much balance as possible, to show that trans-ness is so much more than what we often see in media, that our communities are plural and we're not a monolith," she said.