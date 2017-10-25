Ryan Murphy's New FX Series 'Pose' Will Feature Largest Cast of Transgender Actors in TV History

FX is making big strides in diversity and representation.

The network announced on Wednesday that its upcoming Ryan Murphy series, Pose, will feature the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles in television history.

According to a press release, Pose, set in the 1980s, "looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world."

After a six-month nationwide casting search, Murphy and his team have cast five transgender stars -- MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross -- all of whom will be playing authentic transgender characters.