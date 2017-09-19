Ryan Phillippe Accused of Domestic Violence in Lawsuit Filed by Ex-Girlfriend, Actor Denies Allegations

Hewitt’s attorney, Keith Fink, released a statement to ET on Tuesday, writing, “The only thing Phillippe's PR statement has right is the fact that domestic violence is a serious issue. The claim that he didn't assault her is laughable. He must think the media are a bunch of fools," it reads.

"She has photos of the serious cuts and bruises she suffered as a result of the assault. She has hospital records documenting her injuries. The police took a report of the assault and issued a restraining order. Her employer Paul Marciano at Guess can confirm her injuries as can her friend who witnessed the assault. Add to this any man who calls a woman a c--- has serious animus towards women in general and would not be one championing the equality of women.”

Phillippe was previously married to Reese Witherspoon from 1999 to 2007. They share two children, 18-year-old daughter Ava and 13-year-old son Deacon.

He also has a 6-year-old daughter, Kailani, with actress Alexis Knapp, whom he dated in 2010. Phillippe had most recently dated Paulina Slagter, a Stanford Law School graduate. They dated for five years before getting engaged in December 2015, but split up last November.



