Ryan Phillippe Says He's 'Saddened and Disgusted' By Abuse Allegations: 'This Is Not Who I Am'

Ryan Phillippe is speaking out again about his ex-girlfriend's domestic violence allegations.



The 43-year-old actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that he was "saddened and disgusted" by the allegations made by his ex, Elsie Hewitt.

"I am saddened and disgusted by the false allegations being circulated about me. At the time these allegations were initially made, I fully cooperated with law enforcement and a thorough investigation was conducted," he wrote. "As a man, raised by women, in a household where women's rights, feminism and advocacy were very much at the forefront, I am sickened that my name can be found in any article where domestic violence of any kind is being alleged."

"I have been a public figure for almost 25 years and many untrue things have been said or written about me in the past. That is something you learn to accept if you choose a profession like mine," he continued. "This time is different. Domestic violence is a very real and tragic issue faced by many women the world over and should never be used to vengefully slander or as a ploy for monetary gain.