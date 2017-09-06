Ryan Phillippe Shares Sexy Shirtless Selfie While Recovering From Leg Injury: ‘War Ready’
Ryan Phillippe’s leg may be injured, but his abs are looking just fine! The 42-year-old actor snapped a sexy shirtless selfie on Tuesday, showing off his toned body and chiseled abs in some gym shorts.
WATCH: Ryan Phillippe's Broken Leg Cuts 'Shooter' Season 2 Short: 'Our Priority Is Ryan's Recovery'
“Gettin bak in fightin’ shape – war ready,” he captioned the sexy shot.
Phillippe also showed off his leg cast in the photo as he works through his injury. After suffering from a broken leg in July, the actor’s USA show, Shooter, wrapped up its second season two episodes early.
"Our priority is Ryan’s recovery, and after conversations with our partners at USA and UCP we’ve decided that we will wrap S2 with episode 208," Paramount TV said in a statement to Deadline at the time.
WATCH: Ryan Phillippe Hospitalized for Broken Leg After 'Freak Accident,' Shares Photo From Bed
Phillippe previously explained to his fans that his injury was the result of a “freak accident during a family outing,” and noted that he had to have surgery.
For more from Phillippe, watch the clip below!