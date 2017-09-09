Ryan Reynolds Encourages Fans to Donate to Hurricane Relief Efforts in 'Deadpool' Costume
Ryan Reynolds is using his powers for good!
The Deadpool star took a break from filming the superhero sequel on Saturday to encourage fans to help those affected by the recent hurricanes.
"Let’s help those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Support the incredible ground efforts of Americares emergency response teams with this snazzy t-shirt," Reynolds wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of himself in his Deadpool costume under a "Hope. Heal. Rebuild" t-shirt. "Get one by clicking link in my bio. OR… Skip the f**king t-shirts altogether! Donate directly at Americares.org or use CharityNavigator.org to find the charity of your choice."
This past week, Beyonce, Janet Jackson and Kevin Hart were among the latest celebs to go out of their way to help those in need following the destructive storms.
Jennifer Garner shared an emotional Instagram post after visiting Hilliard Elementary on Friday, where she helped give out donations of baby supplies to families with young children.
"Today I was inspired by the huge hearts in Texas," Garner, who is on Save the Children's Board of Trustees, began her post. "There is a generosity of spirit that gets lost in political rhetoric, but -- people come together in a time of crisis."
Click here to find out how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. See how others have helped out the communities in the video below.