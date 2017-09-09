Ryan Reynolds Encourages Fans to Donate to Hurricane Relief Efforts in 'Deadpool' Costume

This past week, Beyonce, Janet Jackson and Kevin Hart were among the latest celebs to go out of their way to help those in need following the destructive storms.

Jennifer Garner shared an emotional Instagram post after visiting Hilliard Elementary on Friday, where she helped give out donations of baby supplies to families with young children.

"Today I was inspired by the huge hearts in Texas," Garner, who is on Save the Children's Board of Trustees, began her post. "There is a generosity of spirit that gets lost in political rhetoric, but -- people come together in a time of crisis."

