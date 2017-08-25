Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Crops Out Blake Lively in Birthday Post -- See the Pic!
Ryan Reynolds is such a jokester!
The Deadpool star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet -- and hilarious -- birthday message for his wife, Blake Lively, on her 30th birthday.
RELATED: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Not 'So Perfect' Life: 8 Things We Learned
"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," Reynolds wrote alongside a picture of himself with more than half of Lively's face cropped out.
RELATED: Blake Lively Says It's 'Nonsense' That People Think Her Life With Ryan Reynolds is 'Perfect'
While Reynolds has a reputation for being silly on social media, the actor told ET last month that he occasionally reads his posts to Lively before sharing them. Hopefully she approved of this one!
All jokes aside, the couple are nothing but supportive for one another, with Reynolds gushing about his lovely lady, telling ET, "she doesn't need me to kick ass."
See more of his comments in the video below.