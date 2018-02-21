Ryan Reynolds Is the 'Proud Owner' of a Gin Company -- and He's Also the Spokesmodel

Ryan Reynolds is following in the footsteps of George Clooney and buying a stake in an alcohol company.

The 41-year-old actor announced on Wednesday that he is now the owner of Aviation American gin. Reynolds is also featured in the brand's ads, which he shared on social media.

"I own nothing in this photo. Except that gin company," the father of two quipped in the Instagram caption for one of the pics.

Reynolds had another message for his Twitter followers, writing: "In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company..."

"About a year ago, I tried Aviation for the first time. Since that day, I’ve spent my time finding some way to infiltrate the company," he told Forbesover email. "I did this for one simple reason: It’s the best damn gin on the planet."

News of Reynolds' recent purchase comes just eight months after it was revealed that Clooney and his business partner, Rande Gerber, sold Casamigos tequila to the alcoholic beverages company Diageo in what could amount to a whopping billion dollars. The purchase price for the tequila company was $700 million with an additional $300 million to be earned depending on the performance of the product over the next 10 years.

"If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes," Clooney said in a statement to ET last June. "This reflects Diageo’s belief in our company and our belief in Diageo. But we’re not going anywhere. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.”

